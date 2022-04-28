Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.82 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $315.15 million and $9.82 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00042751 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.33 or 0.07388731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,829,277,601 coins and its circulating supply is 4,714,785,599 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

