Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,324,000 after acquiring an additional 71,404 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $212.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,093,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.