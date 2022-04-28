Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $210.81. 196,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,840. The company has a market capitalization of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

