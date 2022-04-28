CBC.network One Day Trading Volume Hits $247,327.00 (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. CBC.network has a market cap of $5.51 million and $247,327.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CBC.network has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

