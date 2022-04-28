CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,500 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the March 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,286,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. CBD Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About CBD Life Sciences (Get Rating)

CBD Life Sciences Inc engages in the development and marketing a line of cannabidiol based organic products. Its cannabidiol based organic products include hemp drops, massage oils, recovery pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep solutions supplements, edibles, and a line of pet products. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

