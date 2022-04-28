CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ updated its FY22 guidance to $1.99-$2.03 EPS.
CBIZ stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 393,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,439. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on CBZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
About CBIZ (Get Rating)
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBIZ (CBZ)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.