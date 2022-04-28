CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. CBIZ updated its FY22 guidance to $1.99-$2.03 EPS.

CBIZ stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 393,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,439. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 563.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

