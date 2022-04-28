CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the highest is $5.70 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $24.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.34 billion to $25.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 70.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CDW by 84.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,396,000 after buying an additional 55,243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CDW by 67.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.64. 1,220,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW has a 52-week low of $161.66 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

