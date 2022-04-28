Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Celestica updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38-0.44 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.60-1.75 EPS.
NYSE CLS traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 1,278,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.
CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities set a $12.50 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
About Celestica (Get Rating)
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celestica (CLS)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.