Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Celestica updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38-0.44 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.60-1.75 EPS.

NYSE CLS traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 1,278,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities set a $12.50 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter worth about $125,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

