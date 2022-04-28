Cellframe One Day Volume Reaches $680,918.00 (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cellframe has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Cellframe has a market cap of $23.63 million and $680,918.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe (CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,716,410 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

