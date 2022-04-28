Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at ATB Capital

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.28.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$23.83. 3,388,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,279,011. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.67. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.89.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.