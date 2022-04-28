CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.07.

Shares of CNP opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 77,344 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

