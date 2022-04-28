Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCS. Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

NYSE CCS traded up $3.30 on Thursday, reaching $54.40. 448,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,677. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.28. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 21.9% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 31.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

