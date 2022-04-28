CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Lowered to C$120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
GIB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.
Shares of GIB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,427. CGI has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
About CGI (Get Rating)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
