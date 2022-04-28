CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Lowered to C$120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,427. CGI has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

