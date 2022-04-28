Chainswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,215.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Chainswap has a market cap of $808,038.92 and approximately $1,215.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainswap has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainswap

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,971,198 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

