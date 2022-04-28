ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. ChampionX updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:CHX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 117,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. ChampionX has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHX. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.
