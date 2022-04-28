Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.38

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $1.37. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 64,167 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $43.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

