Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at UBS Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.01. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

