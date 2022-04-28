Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 340,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,795. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.20. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Check-Cap by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207,260 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

