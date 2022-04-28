Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.41.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.79.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.