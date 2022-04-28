China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CFEIY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,133. China Feihe has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.
About China Feihe
