China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFEIY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,133. China Feihe has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09.

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

