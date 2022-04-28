China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.74

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 195387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.