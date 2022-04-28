Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Update

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CJEWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS CJEWY traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $23.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

