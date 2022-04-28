Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. Church & Dwight also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$3.14 EPS.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.40. 2,405,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.86. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

