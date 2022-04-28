CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 11,522 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 237,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

NEE opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

