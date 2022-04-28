CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 16,955 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 139,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,564,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.56. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

