CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,260 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

NYSE MCD opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

