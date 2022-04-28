CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 7,651 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $23,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $142.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.18.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,054 shares of company stock worth $32,244,814. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

