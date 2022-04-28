CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM opened at $101.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

