CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 394 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.56 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

