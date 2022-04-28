CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 421 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS stock opened at $70.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

