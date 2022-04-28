CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.21 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,139 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,883,000 after purchasing an additional 295,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $88,369,000 after purchasing an additional 263,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total transaction of $254,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.15.

NYSE PXD opened at $231.63 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

