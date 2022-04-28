CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $35.27 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $190,552,000 after buying an additional 1,796,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $252,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock valued at $23,266,902 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $84.91 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

