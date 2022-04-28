CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,905,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,735,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $526,561,000 after buying an additional 183,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $266.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

