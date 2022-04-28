CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,431,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,448,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

ROP opened at $474.69 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

