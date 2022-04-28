CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of United Rentals worth $26,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.54.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $309.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.22 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

