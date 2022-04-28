CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 8,247 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cigna by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after buying an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

NYSE CI opened at $250.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.45. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

