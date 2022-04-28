CIBC Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$175.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$218.85.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$159.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$161.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$190.48. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$145.70 and a 52 week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

