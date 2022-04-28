CIBC Trims Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Target Price to C$13.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. Martinrea International has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

