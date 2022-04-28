Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.92 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.
NASDAQ CMPR traded down $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 120,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
