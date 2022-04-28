Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.92 EPS

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $4.17 on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 120,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cimpress by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

