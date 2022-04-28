Citigroup Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $435.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.94.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $361.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.