Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Citigroup by 85.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.02. 19,992,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,484,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

