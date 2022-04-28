Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,000 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 11.8% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $90,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,992,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,484,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

