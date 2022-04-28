Citigroup Trims Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Target Price to $50.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ST. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

ST opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

