Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,064,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

