Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Shares Up 10.9%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 235,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 314,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$57.89 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

