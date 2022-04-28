Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 57,584 shares changing hands.

About Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal, and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

