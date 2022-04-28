Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.99.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 288,598 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 872,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 137,112 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.