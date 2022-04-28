Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,871. The company has a market capitalization of $538.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.22. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 14,529.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

