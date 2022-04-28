Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Increases Dividend to $1.35 Per Share

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.3528 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a dividend payout ratio of 71.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

NYSE:KOF opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

