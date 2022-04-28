Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.01

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 6456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.