Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.01

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 6456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLL. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $553.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
